LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Down 24.7% in June

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LHC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 2,771,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHC. Omni Partners LLP boosted its position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,780,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 783,379 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 568,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 523,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,823,000.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

