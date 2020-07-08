LEOcoin Price Hits $0.0613 on Major Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $92,072.13 and approximately $365.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,429.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.20 or 0.02621631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.02585865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00480857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00702962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00069499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00615669 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016603 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

