Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Down 8.3% After Earnings Miss

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s share price was down 8.3% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.68, approximately 10,728,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 580% from the average daily volume of 1,577,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,132.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,519 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 58,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,829 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,833,000 after buying an additional 451,490 shares in the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.