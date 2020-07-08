LIFE Achieves Market Cap of $170,972.89 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 85.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $170,972.89 and $58.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.76 or 0.04893206 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00053920 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE (CRYPTO:LIFE) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.