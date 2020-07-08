Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 32,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,896. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
LINC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.