Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 32,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,896. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LINC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

