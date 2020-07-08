Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 9,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,815,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lincoln National by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,082,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lincoln National by 945.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 824,421 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,531. Lincoln National has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.