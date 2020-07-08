Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,269.35 ($15.62) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($15.14), approximately 669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($15.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and a PE ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,196.25 and its 200-day moving average price is £119.72.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC The alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 4,400 ($54.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The’s previous dividend of $2,950.00. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC The Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC The and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.