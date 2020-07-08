Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,480,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 18,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,467. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,716,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,175,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $249,177,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,170,000 after buying an additional 754,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,060,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,575,000 after purchasing an additional 268,203 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.