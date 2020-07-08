Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40, 785 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

