LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits Market Capitalization of $331,418.83

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $331,418.83 and approximately $6,353.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00098518 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00341599 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 139.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00048680 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011191 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002387 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,437,201 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.