Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) Trading Down 13.3%

Lombard Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:EVARF) shares traded down 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 44,993 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 189,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Lombard Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lombard Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lombard Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.