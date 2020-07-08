Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Arconic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Arconic by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other Arconic news, EVP Diana Toman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erick R. Asmussen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,704.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996 over the last ninety days.

ARNC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 1,385,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,546. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Barclays cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.