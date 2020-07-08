Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

VIAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. 9,696,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,605,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.