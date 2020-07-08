Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,857. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

