Lundin Petroleum (STO:LUPE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Lundin Petroleum AB (STO:LUPE)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as SEK 212.10 and last traded at SEK 213.80, 1,511,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 880,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at SEK 218.

The business has a fifty day moving average of SEK 218 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 268.94.

About Lundin Petroleum (STO:LUPE)

Lundin Petroleum AB is a Sweden-based company, which explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Company’s main business is the exploration, the development of, and the production of oil and gas. The Company maintains a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in various countries with exposure to exploration opportunities.

