LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $201,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 90.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.1% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. 1,870,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.