Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) Trading 147.3% Higher

Magna-Lab Inc (OTCMKTS:MAGAA)’s share price traded up 147.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.37, 30,604 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 494% from the average session volume of 5,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $438,000.00, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.44.

Magna-Lab Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGAA)

Magna-Lab, Inc is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

