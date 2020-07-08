Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 815,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 211,754 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1,443.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 178.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

MAIN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. 346,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

