MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Sells $485,000.00 in Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HZO traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,325. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $514.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MarineMax by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

