Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will announce sales of $395.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $587.00 million and the lowest is $220.34 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.60 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 0.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total value of $135,900.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $2,322,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.86. 525,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,096.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

