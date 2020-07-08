Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $20,579,025.60 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $20,579,025.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,551,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,130,176,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total transaction of $20,966,324.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total transaction of $20,866,066.20.

On Monday, June 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00.

Shares of MA traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.91. 3,633,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.27. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

