Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Short Interest Update

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.85.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,784. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $307.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,704 shares of company stock worth $117,141,215. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

