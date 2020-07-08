MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Update

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,212,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 212.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 91.4% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 77,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,926. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

