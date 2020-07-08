McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Shares Down 2.9%

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.60 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.86), 1,390,645 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.10 ($0.89).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.07) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McCarthy & Stone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

