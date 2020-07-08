Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Short Interest Update

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 22,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.82. 2,397,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,421. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.