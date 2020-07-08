McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

McKesson stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.80. 1,571,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,629. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,934. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.