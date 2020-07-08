McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
McKesson stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.80. 1,571,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,629. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,934. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.20.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.