Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$7.66 ($5.25) and last traded at A$7.63 ($5.23), approximately 169,499 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.57 ($5.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.58 million and a P/E ratio of 448.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$8.09.

Medical Developments International Company Profile (ASX:MVP)

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

