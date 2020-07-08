Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.97. 241,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,134. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,079,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.