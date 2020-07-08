Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.97. 241,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,134. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,079,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.