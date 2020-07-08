Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Meredith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Meredith by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Meredith by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 126,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meredith by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDP stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 508,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,452. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $646.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

