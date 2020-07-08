Metal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.73 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Metal has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Metal alerts:

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

