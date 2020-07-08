Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Tops $8.41 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.41 million and $835,091.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.02 or 0.02617812 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,520,922 coins and its circulating supply is 78,520,818 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.