Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 543,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $29,003,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $17,555,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,883,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 200,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 142,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE MEI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 302,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,119. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

