Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:MCB traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. 22,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,364. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $51.09.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
