Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. 22,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,364. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

MCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

