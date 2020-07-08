MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $482,817.17 in Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $482,817.17.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $357,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,406 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $127,452.52.

On Monday, May 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $381,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 9,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $362,330.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Karen Seaberg sold 115 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $9,913.00.

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. 65,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $607.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 5.86. MGP Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

