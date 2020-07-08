Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading Up 3.8%

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, approximately 89,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 36,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The company has a market cap of $83.26 million and a PE ratio of -20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 28.18 and a quick ratio of 27.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.11.

About Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

