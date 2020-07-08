Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $278,087.82

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $278,087.82 and $227.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.01991721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00180938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00062958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00114791 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,424,025 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.