Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 360.63 ($4.44).

Several research firms have commented on MAB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective (down from GBX 270 ($3.32)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of MAB stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 172.20 ($2.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.66. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 483 ($5.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $739.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

