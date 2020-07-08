Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) versus Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Critical Review

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) and Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

This table compares Moelis & Co and Federated Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Co $746.53 million 2.50 $105.10 million $1.96 14.91 Federated Investors $1.33 billion 1.74 $272.34 million $2.69 8.50

Federated Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Co. Federated Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Moelis & Co has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Investors has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Co and Federated Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Co 15.30% 41.37% 16.92% Federated Investors 20.52% 28.65% 15.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moelis & Co and Federated Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Co 2 1 3 0 2.17 Federated Investors 0 4 1 0 2.20

Moelis & Co currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. Federated Investors has a consensus target price of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.86%. Given Federated Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Investors is more favorable than Moelis & Co.

Dividends

Moelis & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Federated Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Moelis & Co pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated Investors pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Moelis & Co has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Federated Investors has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Federated Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Moelis & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Federated Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Moelis & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Federated Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federated Investors beats Moelis & Co on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.