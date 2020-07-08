MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $12,323.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015863 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004685 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001032 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 194,986,799 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

