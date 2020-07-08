Monolith 24-Hour Volume Tops $111,559.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003651 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $111,559.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.27 or 0.04877749 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016760 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.