MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.51, 20,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 55,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTN GRP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

