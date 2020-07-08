Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Down 25.6% in June

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 572,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

