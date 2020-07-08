Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.50

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.50 and traded as high as $34.23. Nanometrics shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 234,700 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.30 million. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after buying an additional 335,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 122,201 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after buying an additional 304,488 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

