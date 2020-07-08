Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bryan Everard Smith Sells 1,000 Shares

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.70. The company had a trading volume of 683,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $123.12.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

