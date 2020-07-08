National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. National Grid comprises approximately 2.0% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in National Grid were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:NGG traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. 1,091,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,102. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.0126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.03%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

