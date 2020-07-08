Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Reaches $0.0241

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $36,421.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 124.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.01510346 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000813 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,958,443 coins and its circulating supply is 55,896,744 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

