Neumark Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Neumark has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $810.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001358 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neumark has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.04890607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 70,698,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,179,179 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

