New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,706,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 114,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,875 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in New Relic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in New Relic by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in New Relic by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.87. 1,595,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,611. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $96.46.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

