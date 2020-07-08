Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO Sells $123,740.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,317.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,899,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,491. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 100.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 77,418 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 138,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $6,717,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $272,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays cut Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.