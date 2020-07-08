Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Dean Gehring Sells 1,764 Shares

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,869.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 10,899,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,468,491. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 36,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 754,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 142,859 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

